Nichola “Nikki” Shaffer Person, 74, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
She was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Greensburg to the late John and Marie L. (Shiley) Shaffer.
She retired after 35 years as a certified nurse’s aide for Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, had served on the Latrobe 4th of July Committee and was a past member of FOE Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, Nikki was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles E. Person Sr., on June 21, 2021; two siblings, Florence (Toots) Fink and Ron Shaffer, and her daughter-in-law, Suzy Mehalic Person.
Nikki is survived by two children, Kim Dowling and her husband, Skip, of Latrobe and Chuck Person Jr. of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Devin Dowling, Dalis Dowling, Mary Person and Andy Person; six siblings, Jaqueline “Jackie” Petro, Gerald “Jerry” Shaffer, Stephyne Reeves (Ken), Michelle Goodman (Jim), Jamie Lotinsky (Sam) and Kandyce Noel (Larry); many nieces and nephews; two loving pets, Mikey and Zoey, and several loving and caring neighbors who were like family.
Nikki lived a good life, blessed with beautiful children and grandchildren. Her life was happy and she cherished every moment with family and friends and would like to be remembered with happiness and not tears. She felt truly blessed to have her family and wonderful neighbors with whom to share her life.
Family and friends will be received 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724-537-7766) followed by a memorial service that will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Interment will be private.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff and especially the ICU staff at Forbes Hospital, for taking such good care of Nikki while she was in their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name can be made to Autism Society of America Westmoreland County Chapter (ASA-WCC), P.O. Box 825, Greensburg, PA 15601.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
