Niccio Thomas Nowlin Jr., 32, of Seward passed away Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Latrobe.
A son of Lisa Marie Williams Nowlin and James Nowlin Sr., he was born Nov. 14, 1989, in Latrobe.
Niccio attended Derry Area High School, where he participated on the football and basketball teams. He enjoyed listening to music and watching the Steelers, but most of all loved spending time with his son.
Surviving are his parents, Lisa Marie Williams Nowlin of Seward and James Nowlin Sr. of Pittsburgh; his son, Niccio T. Nowlin of Greensburg; his brother, Jimmy Nowlin Jr. (Amanda) of Aberdeen, Maryland; an uncle, Kevin Nowlin (Michelle) of Verona; an aunt, Kimberly C. Davis of Churchill, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorian M. Nowlin in 2015 and Sheila Meggtt; maternal grandparents, George and Louise F. Datsko; maternal grandfather, Ron Williams; paternal grandparents, Clifford Smith and Jean Nowlin Shaw; three aunts, Gina Williams, Marlene L. Nowlin Williams and Sheila Green, and an uncle, Ronald Williams.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made directly to Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc. The donation link can be found at www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
To view online obituary, sign guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.
