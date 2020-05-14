Nelson Joseph Mapel died Thursday, May 7, 2020.
He was born Sept. 27, 1945, in Latrobe. He was predeceased by his father, Harry Nelson Palmer, who died in World War II before Nelson was born, and by the parents who raised him, Jack Mapel and Dorothy O’Hara Mapel.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeannine; his sister, Karen Urban and her husband, Charles Urban, and their children, Chris Urban and Katie McLain and her husband, Mike, and their two children, Christopher and Georgia. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Susan Butler, Brandy Walters and Elizabeth Robinson, their children and grandchildren, and many longtime and dear friends, especially Rod and Sandy Krupka, who have been friends and family to Nelson for more than 50 years.
Nelson was a graduate of Grove City College and Kent State University and retired after a long career as a guardianship administrator for the state of Illinois. He was a wizard at technology, and he always thought you could never have too many computers and tablets. He was the “go-to” guy for any computer problem for friends and neighbors. He was also a great cook — we will miss his meatloaf and his pizzas very much. He enjoyed the local restaurants and had friends in all of them. He liked crossword puzzles and British mysteries. And he loved his two cats, Xena and Luna. They will miss him as much as we will.
If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider Hospice of the Valley. They were kind and caring when we needed it most.
Arrangements entrusted to Tempe Mortuary, Tempe, Arizona.
