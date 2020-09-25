Nellie J. (Garris) Velkey, 81, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Jan. 28, 1939, in Luxor, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose (Thompson) Garris.
Nellie was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe (Unity Township). For many years, she was employed at the former Wingate Inn, Latrobe. She was a life member of both the Lloydsville Firemen’s Club and St. Joseph Social Club. Nellie enjoyed baking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Velkey Sr.; an infant daughter, Debbie Velkey; six sisters, Ella Mae Angelo, Patty Mooney, Ruth Kunkle, Naomi Jean Stewart and Betty Welsh, and an infant sister, Mary Lou Garris, and five brothers, George, Roger, John, Richard and Charles Garris.
Nellie is survived by two sons, John R. Velkey Jr. of Latrobe and Mark M. Velkey of Decatur, Arkansas; three daughters, Julia Velkey of Decatur, Arkansas, Kathy Donahey and her husband, Richard, of Latrobe and Cindy Stemmler and her husband, Richard, of Latrobe; two brothers, Larry Garris and his wife, Kathy, of Greensburg and James Garris and his wife, Bonnie, of Greensburg; two sisters, Sandy Marol and her husband, Jerry, of Latrobe and Lynn Personette and her husband, Bruce, of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Sophie Velkey of Latrobe and Sue Garris of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, Chris, Jeremy, Dean, Joshua, Matthew, Ashley, Richard and Lisa; eight great-grandchildren, Autumn, Brianna, Cole, Xander, Jacob, Emma, Emily and Elliot; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Greensburg Care Center and Excela Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
