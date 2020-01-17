Nellie J. Dascenzo Bush Yuris, 91, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born April 17, 1928, in Derry Township, she was a daughter of the late Gabriel and Orsolina Dascenzo.
Nellie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved bingo and enjoyed the many friendships she made during her years residing at Bethlen Home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Bush; her second husband, Miller Yuris; a son, Joseph A. Bush; three brothers, Henry, David and Alessio Dascenzo, and three sisters, Amelia Hull, Lydia Zadravec and Tilda Furey.
Nellie is survived by a son, Mark J. Bush and his special friend, Kelly Tavernini, of Orlando, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Dyan Bush of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Jason E. Bush and his wife, Krissy, of Latrobe, Aaron J. “Pete” Bush and his wife, Amanda, of Uniontown, Ohio, Mark A. Bush of Lake Wells, Florida, and Logan T. Bush of Orlando; three great-grandchildren, Zachery J. Bush, Kiley B. Bush and Tyson A. Bush, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Eric J. Dinga officiating.
Private interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Export.
