Nellie A. “Nood” Crowe, 80, of Ligonier died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born Dec. 20, 1940, in Ligonier Township, a daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Graver) Palmer.
Nood had retired from the Latrobe 30 Plaza Shop ’n Save and had previously worked at the Town House in Ligonier.
A member of the Joy Belles Singing Group, she and her husband loved to travel and had visited all 50 states. Quilting, crocheting, cooking, baking and watching her grandchildren play sports were all special to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Palmer; a sister, Deloris M. “Dort” Lynn; a grandchild, Sara Jane Kubicek, and a son-in-law, Tommy Cribbs.
She is survived by her loving husband of more than 61 years, Richard R. Crowe; two daughters, Barbara D. Porembka (Brian) of Youngstown and Rhonda L. Cribbs of Latrobe; two sons, Timothy Crowe (Cathy) of Youngwood and Richard N. Crowe (Heather) of Madison; two sisters, Jean Whetzel of Akron, Ohio, and Effie Horner (Tracey) of Ligonier; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday in Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church, Route 711, Fairfield Township. (Everyone please go directly to the church.)
Interment will follow in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Special thanks to Bethlen Hospice and Companion Care.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
