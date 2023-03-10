Nell Marie Strickler, 96, of Latrobe passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born March 28, 1926, in Derry Township, a daughter of the late William and Angela (Ukleja) Gorski.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 9:00 am
Nell Marie Strickler, 96, of Latrobe passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born March 28, 1926, in Derry Township, a daughter of the late William and Angela (Ukleja) Gorski.
Nell was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Latrobe, where she was a Sunday School teacher and a member and secretary of the Anti-Can’t Sunday School class.
In addition to her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Strickler, in 2009 and her brother, Dr. Theodore Gorski.
She is survived by three children: Nicholas Strickler (Rebecca), Daniel Strickler (Krissy) and Annette Matscherz (Kurt); three grandchildren: Michael Melodia (Chelsea), Daniel Melodia and William Strickler; three great-grandchildren: Kyleigh, Dylan and Cassandra Melodia, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Nell’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the compassionate staff at Barnes Place and Excela Home Health for the care that she received.
Friends will be received from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Services will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.adamslib.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
