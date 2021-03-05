Neita I. Ohler “Nimi”, 60, of Somerset passed away, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in UPMC Montefiore.
She was born Nov. 3, 1960, in Seoul, South Korea.
Neita was an active member of the Somerset Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school. She was a selfless, giving person who was always willing to help others. She enjoyed playing cards and going on vacation with her family. She loved her dog, Buster.
Neita is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey J. and Mary M. (Burns) Miller.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard A. Ohler; her son, Michael A. Ohler of Somerset; her daughter, Megan R. Ohler of Nashville, Tennessee; three brothers, Nick E. Miller of Ligonier, Matthew J. Miller (Jennifer) of Thompson Station, Tennessee, and Timothy J. Miller (Diane) of Franklin, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 7, in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, with a service in the funeral home 7 p.m. Monday, March 8, with Minister Jimmy Hinton. Out of respect to the family, please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Somerset Church of Christ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.