Neisha Mary Seremet Macasaet

Neisha Mary Seremet Macasaet, 38, of New Derry went to sleep in the arms of the Lord as she embarked on her new journey with her loyal family by her side after a courageous five-year battle against cancer Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Born Dec. 15, 1984, in Greensburg, she was the beloved daughter of Stephen Seremet (Tish Donnelly) and Margie (Shirey) and Dave Kuhns; devoted wife of Danilo Macasaet, and dedicated mother to her pride and joy, her children, Nilo and Mila.