Neisha Mary Seremet Macasaet, 38, of New Derry went to sleep in the arms of the Lord as she embarked on her new journey with her loyal family by her side after a courageous five-year battle against cancer Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Dec. 15, 1984, in Greensburg, she was the beloved daughter of Stephen Seremet (Tish Donnelly) and Margie (Shirey) and Dave Kuhns; devoted wife of Danilo Macasaet, and dedicated mother to her pride and joy, her children, Nilo and Mila.
Neisha defined the expression “Angel on Earth,” her innocence and gentle touch, her tender heart that she was so generous with, and her selflessness were embedded in her soul, and revealed with her infectious smile that lit up every room. She walked in faith not in fear, and her deep devotion to God led her daily. Neisha never missed a beat, whether she was attending all of Nilo’s baseball games, where her voice could be heard from the sidelines accompanied by her team treats for all the players, prepping Mila for her dance recitals in anticipation for her first competition this spring, or baking banana bread in her kitchen jamming to K Love Radio; these were the moments Neisha lived for as she truly embodied the essence of a champion. She was smart and passionate about her successful career as a Realtor for Realty One, was very funny, and loved putting her toes in the sand vacationing in sunny Florida. She brought strength, unfaltering courage, and hope to everyone who had the privilege of encountering her on her earthly journey. Neisha’s daily presence will be so deeply missed, and she will be forever remembered for her bravery, and teaching us all to be present in each and every cherished moment. We will hold onto her everlasting sweet spirit and remain inspired by her, as she will prevail as a guiding light to us, leading the way.
In addition to her parents, husband and children, Neisha is survived by her brother Ryan Seremet (Pam Austin); sister, Kayla Buchko (David); brother Sean Donnelly; sisters-in law Sarah Macasaet and Kate Seremet; mother-in-law, Carol Macasaet; father-in-law, Danilo Macasaet; nieces and nephews, Auxanna, Giavonna, Tatianna, Caleb, Layla, Olivia, Jonah, Damon, Hector, Kaylynn, Kaleb and Jacob; a host of cherished aunts and uncles, and countless friends, especially her “brother” Brandon Hill and very best friend, Sarah Peagler.
Neisha joins in heaven her paternal grandparents, Johnny “Simms” and Patricia (Treskovich) Seremet; maternal grandparents, Tom and Ann Shirey, who surely handed Neisha her wings and crowned her halo, and sister-in-law Kaylee Macasaet. “The Lord will fight for you, you need only be still.” Exodus 14:14.
Please join us to honor and celebrate Neisha’s life with a viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon Wednesday, March 22, at Cornerstone Ministries in Murrysville with Pastor Don Chapman presiding. If you are attending Neisha’s service, please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Nilo and Mila in care of Danilo Macasaet, 21 Andrews Ave., New Derry, PA 15671.
All arrangements are entrusted to Ashley D.X. Nye Cremation Care and Funeral Home Inc., Youngwood, PA 15697 (724-925-3600).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.