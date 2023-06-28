Natalie R. Brinley Matthews

Natalie R. Brinley Matthews, 61, of Latrobe passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at her home after a long, courageous fight with cancer.

Born Jan. 18, 1962, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, she was a daughter of Donald R. and Alice C. (Black) Brinley of Maryville, Tennessee.