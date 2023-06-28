Natalie R. Brinley Matthews, 61, of Latrobe passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at her home after a long, courageous fight with cancer.
Born Jan. 18, 1962, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, she was a daughter of Donald R. and Alice C. (Black) Brinley of Maryville, Tennessee.
Natalie was a registered nurse and had been employed at the former Mountain View Specialty Care. She loved her family and God, and they were the most important part of her life.
Natalie was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dr. Ted A. Matthews Sr. and Shirley Matthews.
In addition to her parents, Natalie is survived by her husband, Dr. Ted A. Matthews Jr. of Latrobe; two daughters, Leslie E. Baker (Zachary) of Whitestown, Indiana, and Emily A. Moore (Denise) of Morgantown, West Virginia; son, Ted A. Matthews III (Angela) of Avon, Indiana; five grand-children, Aria Rae Baker, Alexander Michael Moore, Elizabeth Marie Baker, Tristan Carlisle Moore and Emma Justine Matthews; her brother, Christopher C. Brinley (Glenda) of Walland, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Natalie’s memory may be made to the Mario Lemieux Foundation, Two Chatham Center, Suite 1661, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, www.mariolemieux.org.
