Natalie Carbone Mangini, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Her wise, creative and generous spirit left an impression on all who knew her, and with her unfailing determination and remarkable intelligence, she opened new doors for women in science.
Born Aug. 24, 1928, in Long Branch, New Jersey, she was raised and resided in Crabtree for 91 years of her life.
She attended St. Joseph’s Academy, received a BA in chemistry with minors in mathematics and physics from Seton Hill College (now University) and completed graduate coursework at Carnegie Institute of Technology (today Carnegie Mellon University). Breaking the glass ceiling, she gained worldwide renown upon becoming the first woman scientist employed at the Westinghouse Bettis Atomic Power Division. Among other projects, she worked on the development of the nuclear reactors of the USS Nautilus, the world’s first nuclear submarine, and of the Shippingport Atomic Power Station, the first peacetime use of nuclear energy. For 80 years she also worked at Carbone’s Restaurant, which was founded by her parents in Crabtree in 1938 and closed in 2018. Before she retired at the age of 90 as the restaurant’s owner, she could be found performing nearly every role there, from making gnocchi to drying silverware, and from waitressing to bookkeeping. But she is best remembered for greeting guests in Carbone’s dining rooms, where she loved to strike up conversations with everyone who came through the doors. Many who entered Carbone’s as customers or employees left as her lifelong friends. In addition, she co-owned and managed Crabtree Oil Co. for 25 years with Vincent Mangini, her husband of 32 years. Partners in life and in business, she and Vincent set an example for their four children of the importance of hard work, family, faith and living an impactful life. Beyond her many remarkable accomplishments, she was most proud of her role as a mother to her children, whom she called her four “precious gems.” She was an active member of her community. For many years she volunteered as a proud alumna of Seton Hill University and with several charitable organizations. A lifelong parishioner at St. Bartholomew Church of Crabtree, she served in many facets including Parish Council, Eucharistic Minister, and lector. She had a lifelong passion for learning, which fueled her clever wit and good sense of humor, and late in life discovered a passion for Cheetos.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Natale J. Carbone Jr. and Mary Skodak Carbone; her husband, Vincent Mangini, and her sister, Rosalie Carbone.
Natalie is survived by her four children, Vanessa Hooper (Timothy) of Ambler, Natalie Stefanick of Crabtree (former son-in-law Mark), Vincent Mangini of Crabtree and Melissa Orlosky (Douglas) of North Huntingdon Township; her grandchildren, Rosalie and David Hooper, Patrick and Daniel Stefanick, and Donovan and Evangeline Orlosky; her brother, Natale “Buz” Carbone III of Greensburg, and a loving network of extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Natalie 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, (724-837-0020).
Parting prayers will be held 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Bartholomew Church, Crabtree, with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, celebrating.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland/Promedica Hospice, especially Charlotte, Lisa, Shari and Susan, and the staff of Senior Helpers, particularly Ali, Michelle and Lori, for their care, compassion and support during her brief illness. We would also like to thank the many friends, family and former customers who sent cards, well wishes and lottery tickets to Natalie, especially since the closing of Carbone’s. Your kind messages brightened her days, filled her heart and really meant the world to her.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her memory to St. Bartholomew Parish Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box A, Crabtree, PA 15624, or to Seton Hill University, Office of Institutional Advancement, 1 Seton Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or https://alumni.setonhill.edu/GiveSHU. Please put Natalie’s name in the check memo line, or if donating online, please use the Tribute Information fields. For questions about donating in Natalie’s memory to Seton Hill, please contact Molly Robb Shimko at 724-830-4620.
