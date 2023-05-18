Natalie A. Welsh, 50, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born May 11, 1973, in Circleville, Ohio, she was a daughter of William S. and Janet (Schalcosky) Welsh of Latrobe.
Natalie was a 1991 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and a 1995 graduate with high honors at Seton Hill College. She had been employed at Lowe’s Home Improvement store. She was an avid “Star Wars” fan and enjoyed arts and crafts.
Natalie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Helen and Stanley Schalcosky and William and Dolores Welsh; an uncle, Richard Schalcosky, and her dogs Zeke and Roxy.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her sister, Rachel Welsh of Charles Town, West Virginia; brother, Will Welsh and his wife, Elyse, of Sharpsburg; brother-in-law, David Renninger of Charles Town; aunts, Nancy Sandacz of Latrobe and Sherry Schalcosky of Pittsburgh; cousins, Michael, Nicole, John and Mikey; a special friend, Mimi Thomas, and her beloved dog Chewie Louie.
At Natalie’s request, there will be no public visitations or services. Interment is private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
