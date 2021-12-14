Nashalla Vashti Eisaman Eberhart, 87, of Ligonier passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at home.
She was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Waterford, to the late George Dewey and Ora (Coley) Eisaman.
Nashalla was a homemaker and loving mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert John Eberhart, (June 19, 2014) and two siblings, William Coley Eisaman (2013) and George Ann Yafchak.
Nashalla was the loving mother of six children, George Eberhart, Nashalla McCabe, Roberta Jones, the late Steven Eberhart, Jody Eberhart and Oran Eberhart, and a loving grandmother to her grandchildren.
A private service for family and friends will be held at a date to be determined.
