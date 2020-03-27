Naomi H. O’Martin Erb, 97, of Ligonier, formerly of Derry Township, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Ligonier Gardens.
She was born March 25, 1922, a daughter of late Joshua and Ruth Naomi (Lennox) O’Martin.
Prior to retirement, Naomi was a self-employed beautician.
Besides her parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Glenn Erb, and two brothers, Lloyd B. and Wade O’Martin.
Naomi is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
As per Naomi’s wishes, all services will be private.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331).
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Ligonier Gardens and Hospice.
Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.