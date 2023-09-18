Naomi E. Neiderhiser, 93, of Ligonier died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.
She was born March 30, 1930, in Fairfield Township, a daughter of the late Harry and Lillie (West) Wineland.
Naomi was a member of the Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church.
She had a love for people and enjoyed being with family, playing cards, baking, traveling, going to the casinos and the barbecues at Hoffers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Neiderhiser.
She is survived by her daughters, Norma Santmyer (John) of Ligonier, Diane Mack (George) of New Florence and Joy Pensiero (VJ) of Ligonier; her sisters, Doris Hoffer of Ligonier, Ruth Ann Hofecker of Ligonier, Janet Brinker (Cecil) of Ligonier and Beverly Vaughan (Sam) of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Chris Wood (Eva), Christa Hill (TJ), Richard Wood, Seth Mack (Shannon), Kendra Mack (David Williams) and Scott Fuller (Kayla); seven great-grandchildren, Andrew and Aubrey Fuller, Angela, Madison, Ella, Ethan and Jordan Wood; a great-great-granddaughter, Maeve, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the funeral home with her pastor, the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken, officiating.
Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cook Township.
Memorial donations may be made to the Ligonier Valley High School girls softball team or Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. 1.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
