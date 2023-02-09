Nancy Yvonne King Andiorio, 80, of Derry passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
She was born June 20, 1942, in East Huntingdon Township, the daughter of the late Ennis and Katherine (Stroke) King.
Most people have heard of Lakeside Lounge, many have even been patrons at the establishment, but few truly knew the face behind it all. Yvonne Andiorio was the proud owner and operator of Lakeside Lounge for 53 years.
For those who knew Yvonne, you knew she never sat still. There was always a project that needed to be done, an errand to run, and a tangerine milkshake, or anything sweet for that matter, to end the day. While many may laugh at the way she ran Lakeside, she was a successful business owner for more than 50 years. She was strong in her decisions, confident in her positions, but never took life too seriously. These are the qualities I admire most. Her wit and charm made you instantly at ease, and it was hard to escape her presence.
As we grow older, we have an opportunity to reflect on our lives and the individuals blessed to touch our journey. For those who were blessed to know Yvonne, you know how difficult the last few months of her life had been on her. The strong woman, who rose to success in an otherwise male-dominated business, grew weak and tired. She was too humble to let anyone know she was struggling. Too embarrassed that she wasn’t the person we all knew and loved; because of this, she didn’t want to share her passing.
Yvonne should be remembered for what she accomplished in life, for the friend she was to so many, and the role model she was to me and can be for so many other women. It would be a shame to let her passing go without acknowledgement, without the honor to share her memory, and without any recognition of her legacy. Therefore, I ask that you never forget the legend she was.
Besides her parents, Yvonne was preceded in death by her first husband, Buck Kuncher, and her second husband, Andy Andiorio.
She is survived by her brother, John Davis and his wife, Charlene; her three children, Charles “Chuckie” Kuncher and wife Elizabeth, Valvet Majorsky and Valerie Braden, all of Derry; her grandchildren, Mandy Metcalf, Ashley Majorsky and Nick Braden; four great-grandchildren, Sonya, Ciara, KJ and Kylee; her niece, Cori Kramer; great- nieces and great-nephews, and most importantly her dog, Peppy.
There will be no public services.
The family has entrusted Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331) to handle the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
With love, Ashley.
