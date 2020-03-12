Nancy West Shumaker, 83, Blairsville, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at NCH North Naples Hospital, Naples, Florida.
Born Oct. 4, 1936, in Blairsville, she attended the First United Methodist Church and Hopewell Methodist Church, but she was raised in the Blairsville Lutheran Church.
Nancy attended the West Penn School of Nursing in Pittsburgh. She was a longtime member of the Chestnut Ridge Ladies’ Golf Association.
Nancy loved her family and enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid Steelers fan. Nancy loved the beach and enjoyed vacationing at Nags Head, North Carolina, with family and friends for many years. Most recently, Nancy became a snowbird, living part time with her daughter in Fort Myers, Florida.
Surviving are her son: James Smith Shumaker Jr. and fiancée, Margi Barr, Blairsville; daughter: Amy Leigh Shumaker, Fort Myers; grandson: Anthony Soto Sr. and wife, Jessica Stehley, Ligonier; granddaughter: Amanda Shumaker Flores and husband Ernesto Flores, Prescott Valley, Arizona; great-grandchildren: Ariana, Anthony, Amelia and Athena; sister: Sally West Carmo, Blairsville; sister-in-law: Darla Wolford Shumaker, Blairsville, and brother-in-law Rawn Shumaker, Blairsville.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents: James Kenneth and Helen (Grumbling) West; spouse: James Smith Shumaker Sr.; in-laws: Robert C.L. and Edna (Smith) Shumaker; brothers-in-law Robert Shumaker Jr. and Angelino “Bunda” Carmo, and nephew: James West Carmo.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
Private graveside service will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s name to the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area, 116 E. Campbell St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
