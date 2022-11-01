With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Nancy W. Stickle, 77, of Ligonier who died early Saturday evening, Oct. 29, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospice surrounded by family and friends.
She was born June 4, 1945, a daughter of the late Philip and Ferne (Wallace) Stickle.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Marsha S. Underwood, in 2007.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Thomas A. Stickle and his wife, Pamela, of Ligonier; two nieces, Katherine Underwood-Herron and her husband, Matthew, and Gretchen S. Simon and her husband, Justin; grand-niece, Eliot A. Herron, and grand-nephews, Eion M. Herron, Clifford T. and Brady A. Simon.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels and the Loyalhanna Watershed Association.
As per Nancy’s request, all arrangements will be private.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, is in charge of arrangements.
