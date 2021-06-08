Nancy S. Burkhard, 81, of Latrobe passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home.
She was born June 14, 1939, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John and Naomi (Bushfield) Steele.
Prior to her retirement, she worked at the University of Kentucky as an administrative assistant.
Nancy enjoyed playing the piano and organ, and in her younger years would teach lessons privately from her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert S. Burkhard; her daughter-in-law, Darla J. Grim Ruffner; her son-in-law, Gregory R. Miller; her sister Joanne Nicely, and brothers-in-law, Richard Nicely and William McGinnis.
She is survived by her sister Martha McGinnis of Ligonier; her two children, Timothy A. Ruffner of Mount Pleasant and Jane Ruffner Miller of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Vincent and Donna Ruffner; three great-grand-children, Daniel and Nicholas Thompkins and Lilly Durstine, and her former husband, Wilbert Ruffner.
Friends will be received Sunday, June 13, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Steve Wilmert officiating.
Private inurnment will be in Unity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, online at www.afashelter.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented