Nancy Ruth (Lepley) Petro, 88, of Derry Township died on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 11, 1932, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Lonzo and Margaret (Hill) Lepley.
Prior to retirement, Nancy was an LPN for Latrobe Area Hospital. She was a member of the Bradenville United Methodist Church. Nancy enjoyed doing all kinds of crafts and fishing.
Besides her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Petro Sr., in 2013; one daughter, Cindy A. Petro, and one brother, Phillip Lepley.
Nancy is survived by her son, Robert J. Petro Jr. and his wife, Marena “Dolly,” of Derry Township; one granddaughter, Cristina Petro; one sister-in-law, Joyce Lepley of Georgia, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
At Nancy’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Guardian Angel Pug Rescue in care of Patty Levay, 259 Derbytown Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
