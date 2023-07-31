Nancy Rose Bumar McCloskey

Nancy Rose Bumar McCloskey, 96, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at her residence in Clinton, New York.

Nancy was born Feb. 10, 1927, in Latrobe. She spent most of her life there, raising her family with her husband, George, working early on as a clerk at G.C. Murphy’s, then in the school cafeteria at Holy Family, and finally retiring from Latrobe Area Hospital, where she served as a Mental Health Unit nursing assistant for many years.