Nancy Rose Bumar McCloskey, 96, passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at her residence in Clinton, New York.
Nancy was born Feb. 10, 1927, in Latrobe. She spent most of her life there, raising her family with her husband, George, working early on as a clerk at G.C. Murphy’s, then in the school cafeteria at Holy Family, and finally retiring from Latrobe Area Hospital, where she served as a Mental Health Unit nursing assistant for many years.
But beyond her reputation as a reliable, hard-working person, she was best known for her baking and candy-making skills. Over the years her delicious treats were enjoyed by family and friends at dinners, reunions, weddings and other celebrations. She especially enjoyed sharing homemade cookies and candy with others during the Christmas and Easter holidays. Dementia eventually robbed Nancy of the ability to enjoy her favorite pastimes and prevented her from living alone. At that time, she moved to New York to be closer to her son David and his wife, Val, who provided her with care and support throughout the remainder of her life. Our family greatly appreciated all of Dave and Val’s efforts and the care provided by the staff at the Katherine Luther Home.
Nancy is survived by her children: Ann Belfiglio and husband Jim of State College, George McCloskey and wife Laurie of Reading, David McCloskey and wife Valerie of Rome, New York, and Patrick McCloskey of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her sister, Dorothy Kimball and husband Lynn of Jacksonville, North Carolina; five grandchildren: Ben, Darcy, Michael, Nathan and Matt; two great-grandchildren: Devin and Norah, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Anna Bumar; her husband, George; four siblings: Pete Bumar, Richard Bumar, Rose Randall and Diane Fagan, and an aunt, Rose Luca.
There will be no public visitations. Interment will be held privately at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
A memorial Mass and celebration of life gathering are planned for the fall of 2023; details will be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to Katherine Luther RC and RHC, 110 Utica Road, Clinton, NY 13323-1548, or to your favorite charity.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the family guest book, send condolences or share your memories of Nancy, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
