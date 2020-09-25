On Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Nancy Roadman Guarino, loving wife and mother of three children, died at age 89.
Nancy was born on Nov. 14, 1930, in Rolling Rock, to Samuel and Margaretta (Reep) Roadman.
She married Ralph Guarino and raised a daughter, Sharon Guarino Barrett, and two sons, Randy and Gavin.
Nancy had a passion for gardening and became a certified master gardener, creating new gardens in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Colorado and led local garden clubs in all three states, both locally and nationally. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit, storytelling, and her infectious smile and laugh. She also continued to ski at the top of Vail Mountain until she was 86 years young.
Known as Nana, she welcomed her family and friends with the love she put into her cooking, creating many family recipes. She made lifelong friends wherever she lived. “More than life itself” Nancy loved her children and grandchildren.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Samuel; her mother, Margaretta; her husband, Ralph; her son, Randy, and sister, Gretta.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Guarino Barrett of Edwards, Colorado; her son, Gavin Guarino of Indian Lake; her granddaughters, Meghan Guarino Backman of Phoenix, Arizona, Elizabeth Criss Edwards of Colorado, and Mallory Guarino of San Antonio, Texas; her only grandson, Geoffrey Guarino of Pittsburgh, and her sister, Susann Johnson of Pleasanton, California.
Funeral services will not be held because of unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19; however, the family will find time to celebrate Nancy’s life in the spring in Ligonier.
If you would like to honor Nancy, please contribute to “Jacks House” at The Shaw Cancer Center, 322 Beard Creek Road, Edwards, CO 81632. (Attention: Kristin Grems, in Nancy’s name as they treated her with the ultimate respect).
We love you Nana!
