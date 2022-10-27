Nancy P. Ulishney, 82, of Marguerite died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was born March 12, 1940, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Attilio and Maria (Cicconi) Narduzzi.
Nancy had previously worked at Mountain View Nursing Center and St. Joseph Center. She was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, where she was a religious education teacher, parish festival worker and member of the Rosary Altar Society and former St. Benedict School PTO.
Nancy served many years as an election poll worker at the Marguerite precinct and enjoyed reading, playing cards, crocheting, cooking and baking. She loved taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren whom she adored.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Anthony Ulishney; a granddaughter, Samantha E. Stas; three sisters, Dolores “Dee” Backes, Diane Campbell and Linda Santone; a sister-in-law, Mary Kmetz, and a brother-in-law, Tom Ulishney.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Michael J. Ulishney; four children, Sandy Fedor and husband Tom and Elaine Stas and husband Bill, all of Unity Township, Michael Ulishney and wife Wendy of Greensburg and Bob Ulishney and wife Lisa of Pleasant Unity; five grand-children, Laura Baker and husband David, Elizabeth Stas, Emily Vasilko and husband Andy, Rob Ulishney and wife Kaitlynn and Molly Joshua and husband Manny; three great-grandchildren, Sydney, David and Addison, plus another great-grandson due any day. Also surviving are a sister, Jane Lawrence of Cape Coral, Florida; three sisters-in-law, Patty Murtha, Judy Ulishney and Dolores Mehalic and husband Tom; a brother-in-law, Larry “Jim” Campbell; a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a special friend, Lucille Forish.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in St. Benedict Catholic Church, Marguerite, with the Rev. Daniel L. Blout as celebrant. Please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family would like to thank all of Mike and Nancy’s caregivers over the last year.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
