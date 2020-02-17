Nancy Marie Vucina, 88, of Ligonier passed to the Lord’s kingdom on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Born Oct. 10, 1931, in Fort Palmer, Fairfield Township, she was a daughter of the late Elmer D. and Mary A. (McMaster) Shaulis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John, of 71 years, who passed away on Nov. 19, 2019; her son, John Patrick Vucina; a great-grandson, Quinn; three sisters, Agnes C. DeAngelo, Della M. Hill and Mary G. Kuhns, and two brothers, Delman Shaulis and Harry Shaulis.
She is survived by her three daughters, Frances L. (Bill) Gamble of Ligonier, Anna M. Stufft of Ligonier and Sharon V. (Rick) Seidel of Johnstown; a brother, Allison (Nancy) Shaulis of Mount Pleasant; eight grandchildren, Seth, Curtis, Benjamin, Rebecca, Wendy, Tina, Lucas and Zachary, and nine great-grandchildren, Margo, Isaac, Owen, Logan, Emmett, Kendyl, Miles, Alyssa and Evan.
She really enjoyed her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren who bought a smile to her face.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a past member of the Rosary Altar Society and Prayer-Shawl Group. Nancy was a cafeteria manager at the Holy Trinity School for many years and owned and operated a ceramic studio, “Nancy’s Hideaway,” for 32 years. Her loves were listening to polka music, gardening, tending to her many flower beds, ceramics, playing bingo, sewing and knitting.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
A blessing service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Anthony J. Carbone, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Menoher Memorial Park, Ligonier Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Nancy’s family would like to thank the Ligonier Gardens staff for their exceptional care, along with the Bethlen Hospice Care Team. We will always remember the compassion and respect you gave our mother and our family.
