Nancy Marie Regina Potts Smith

Nancy Marie Regina Potts Smith, a true angel on earth, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, earning her heavenly wings at age 84.

Born Aug. 29, 1938, in Johnstown to the late Ida Marie Valenti Garland and James Robert Potts of Pennsylvania, Nancy, also lovingly known as Mom, Grandma, Grammy and Granny Smith, was married to the late John E. “Jack” Smith for more than 60 years. She was the matriarch of a very large family with six children, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.