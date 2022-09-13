Nancy Marie Regina Potts Smith, a true angel on earth, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, earning her heavenly wings at age 84.
Born Aug. 29, 1938, in Johnstown to the late Ida Marie Valenti Garland and James Robert Potts of Pennsylvania, Nancy, also lovingly known as Mom, Grandma, Grammy and Granny Smith, was married to the late John E. “Jack” Smith for more than 60 years. She was the matriarch of a very large family with six children, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Nancy graduated from Blairsville High School in 1956. She was raised Roman Catholic and was a parishioner at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Houston, Texas.
She was a jack-of-all-trades and had a variety of roles in life, including holding various secretarial roles in Latrobe, Pleasant Hill, California, and as an assistant at Nightco Leasing Co. in Joplin, Missouri. Nancy worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Mendel, Gaudette and Long, CPA, in Houston. After her last son graduated from school, Nancy went back to college at age 52, earning her associate degree in applied science legal studies. She then became a paralegal for Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse in Houston, where she worked until she retired at age 73, helping many families during that time.
Nancy had gumption — always on a new adventure, planning trips to different places and “on the go.” She had a wonderful sense of humor, was always a loyal friend and was described as the Energizer Bunny. She was involved in many associations and clubs and was the queen of the Red Hat Society. She was voted as Woman of the Year for the American Business Women’s Association and was a certified ombudsman for the Texas Department of Aging and Disabilities, where she won a Prestigious Honor award. Nancy, a dedicated citizen, also worked the electoral polls (including the role as a judge) for the state of Texas for many years. In addition, she belonged to the Friendship Force, St. Anthony’s Women’s Club, volunteered at local Houston theatres, and participated in her Pokeno Group with friends for more than 30 years. Throughout the years she made a plethora of friends from all her involvement. In life, she wanted to be remembered as being a good person who cared for others and instilled the same in her family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, who passed away June 20, 2021; mother, Ida Marie Valenti Garland; father, James Potts; stepfather, Paul Garland; grandmother Mary Caminati Valenti; sisters, Ida Marie Falbo and Paula Jean Celesnik; mother-in-law, Mary McGinnis Watkins; fathers-in-law, Chauncey Watkins and Paul Smith; brothers-in-law Charles Smith, Harry Smith, James Watkins, Chauncey Watkins Jr., Jerry Watkins and Wil Schweitzer; sister-in-law Kate Smith; son-in-law Richard Staudt; grandchild Bryn Owen; nephews Drew Potts and Toby Nave, and niece Denise Smith.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Ronald “Duke” Potts (Martha); Marie Hazlett; sisters-in-law Janet Latimer (James) and Linda Schweitzer; brothers-in-law Donald Smith (Janet), Joseph Smith (Marcia) and William Falbo; six children (all located in the Houston, Texas, area) Lorrie Kimble (Brad), Kristy Owen (John), Kelly Staudt (Mitch Daniels), Kerrie Shojaie, Dr. James Smith (Carey) and Brandon Smith (Stephanie); former son-in-law Mansour Shojaie; grandchildren Jeremy Crow (Lindsay), Zachary Crow (Jessica), Taylor Kimble, Candyce Prince, Erica Bailey (PJ), Kaylee Bird (Simon), Katherine Staudt, Rebecca Staudt (fiance Michael Quintana), Danielle and Dominic Shojaie, Daria and Ryan Smith, Brooke, Natalie and Zaden Smith; great-grandchildren, Braden, Connor, Avery Beth and Ella Kate Crow, Owen Crow, Emery Ortiz, Banks and Brooke Bailey, and Kyle and Jessica Bird, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will also be received Saturday, Sept. 24, for visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717, with a blessing service at 10:30 a.m with the Rev. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
Interment will follow in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse, MD Anderson Cancer Center, or the American Parkinson Disease Association.
