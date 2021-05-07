Nancy M. Richards, 88, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.
She was born Nov. 13, 1932, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Edwin G. and Hetty (Taylor) Eby.
Prior to retirement, Nancy was employed at Latrobe Steel for more than 30 years. She was a faithful member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Latrobe, where she served as church organist for many years. She also was active at the church in youth fellowship helping out with painting, sewing and camping. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 221.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dale Herbert Richards, in 2016.
She is survived by three sons, Jeffrey L. Richards (Jean), David W. Richards (Laurie) and Brian Dale Richards (Donna); her grandchildren, Molly Soles (Brian), Katie Richards, Matthew Richards (Sara), Kari Richards, Ariana Richards (Mike Hahn), Taylor Rumshock (Mat) and Brandon Richards, and a great-granddaughter, Alexa Soles.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 9, in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, May 10, in Bethany United Methodist Church with her pastor, the Rev. Corben M. Russell, officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, PA 15650 or online at www.bethanylatrobe.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-graazianofuneralhome.com.
