Nancy Louise Adams, 69, of Derry died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 23, 1953, in Latrobe, a daughter of Helen Baker Newhouse of Derry and the late William A. Newhouse.
Nancy had worked at Walmart for more than 16 years and got great enjoyment from her grandchildren, picnics, being in the outdoors, crocheting, knitting and any time spent with family.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Edward” Adams, and a sister, Sandy Piper.
In addition to her mother, Nancy is survived by her children, Linda Bixler of Blairsville, John “Pete” Gray (Arley) of Hecla and Desiree Reffo (James) of Derry; a sister, Sherry Prentice of Latrobe; two brothers, William A. Newhouse (Jane) of Latrobe and Jim Newhouse of Derry; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and her canine friend, Maya.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
