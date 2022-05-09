Our beloved mother, Nancy Lou Stahl Schober, 89, of Bethel Church Road, Latrobe (Cook Township), passed away peacefully at home Friday, May 6, 2022, with her loving and devoted family by her side.
She was born Jan. 20, 1933, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Daniel F. and Laura (Campbell) Stahl.
Nancy was a member of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church. She lived in Bethel area all of her life. She enjoyed loving and caring for her family. She loved to crochet, knit, can foods, play cards and bingo, and watch birds at the bird feeder outside of her kitchen window. She was a caregiver for the elderly, worked for Meals on Wheels, and on the election board.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Stahl; five sisters, Geraldine and Thelma Stahl, Eva Gross, Kathryn “Toots” Shafer and Mildred Stockberger; a son, Joseph David Schober, and a daughter-in-law, Caren Schober Harbaugh.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 72 years, Joseph Schober Jr.; five children, Dean, Denny (companion Donna), Diana and her husband, Dr. Louis Catalano, Donald and his wife, Caryl, and Douglas and his wife, Tammy, and a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Schober. Nancy was the proud grandparent of six grandchildren: Andrea Jordan and her husband, Willy, Lee Schober and his wife, Jessica, Jodie McQuade, Crystal Plummer and her husband, Vince, Adriana Catalano and Jordin Schober, along with nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Irene Harr, Connie Schober and Rose Schober; two brothers-in-law, Ron and Don Schober, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 9, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, (724-238-2611).
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 647 Bethel Church Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. (Everyone meet at church).
Interment will be private.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.snydergreenfh.com.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff of Excela Hospice, especially Amber and Jessica, as well as our personal caregivers, Laurie, Jackie and Patti.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Nancy’s memory to Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church or Chestnut Ridge Meals on Wheels.
