Nancy L. Henderson passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at UPMC Horizon – Greenville.
She was born Dec. 16, 1938, in Derry, a daughter of Anis Toumah and Lucy Agnes Moore Anderson.
Nancy graduated from Derry Township High School in 1956 and Slippery Rock State College in 1977.
She retired from the Hermitage School District in 2007 after working 22 years as a learning support teacher, and “loved every moment of it.” Prior to working in Hermitage, she worked as an elementary school teacher for the Iroquois School District in Erie from 1980 to 1984.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Richard, whom she married July 17, 1959. They met at church when Nancy was 13 and Richard was 15, and were three weeks short of celebrating their 62nd wedding anniversary. She is also survived by daughter Diane Brest (William) of Hermitage; sons Richard (Cynthia) of Pittsburgh and David (Theresa) of Indiana, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Anthony Hita, of Doylestown, Kendall and Carly Brest of Hermitage, Jimmy Henderson of Pittsburgh, David (Madison) Henderson of Cranberry Township, Adam Henderson of Fort Drum, New York, Christian Henderson of Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Sarah (William) Ockerman of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, and a brother, Dean Anderson of Derry.
Nancy was preceded in death by sisters Marjorie Keys, Frances Johnson and Evelyn Gray, and brothers Carl Anderson, Kenneth Anderson, Larry Anderson and Robert Anderson.
Nancy loved her family, especially her eight grandchildren. Always one to remember birthdays and anniversaries, she created many lasting memories, especially with several entire family cruises and vacations to Florida. Her friends were an important part of her life, and she maintained connections with several of them throughout the years; however, she truly adored her monthly times spent with her “retired teacher friends.”
Nancy looked forward to her regular vacations to Mexico and Bethany Beach, watching Pittsburgh sports teams, tending to the many flowers around her home and spending time with her grand-dog Ace.
From an early age, her faith in Jesus was foundational in her life and because of that faith, Nancy is now resting secure in the arms of her Savior. “The time for my departure is near. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” (II Timothy 4:6-8, NIV)
Friends will be received 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
The funeral service will be conducted immediately following the viewing at 11 a.m. with Nancy’s son the Rev. Dr. David J. Henderson and grandson the Rev. Anthony Hita officiating.
Interment will follow at Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Nancy’s name to St. Paul’s Jones Serenity Neighborhood, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.shermanfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.