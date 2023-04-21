Nancy L. Henderson Piper, 55, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home.
Born June 25, 1967, in Baggaley, she was a daughter of the late Frank D. and Willa June (Hutchison) Henderson.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Nancy L. Henderson Piper, 55, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at her home.
Born June 25, 1967, in Baggaley, she was a daughter of the late Frank D. and Willa June (Hutchison) Henderson.
Nancy enjoyed swimming and had found a new passion for motorcycle riding. She loved her grandchildren and especially enjoyed spoiling them.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Michael, Kenneth, James “Albert” and John Henderson.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Albert C. Piper Sr. of Latrobe; son, Albert C. Piper Jr. and Kayla Watt and her son, Emmett, of Latrobe; daughter, Jacqueline N. Neiderhiser and her husband, Paul, of Mount Pleasant; two grandchildren, Payden Neiderhiser and Caydence Neiderhiser; two brothers, Frank D. Henderson Jr. (Vicki) of Rural Valley and Charles Henderson (Lora) of Lloydsville, and four sisters, Cathy Piper (Michael) of Mount Pleasant, Linda Newhouse (Pamala) of New Stanton, Kelly Knott of Latrobe and Stacie Piper (Harold) of Latrobe.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Interment is private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented