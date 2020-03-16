Nancy L. Beaufort, 68, of Ligonier died Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Hempfield Manor, Hempfield Township.
She was born Feb. 23, 1952, in Titusville, a daughter of Ruth Campbell Carlson of Greensburg and the late Donald Carlson.
Nancy had been employed by the Housekeeping Department at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Leila Zuzik, and longtime companion, Robert Sanzi.
Besides her mother, Nancy is survived by two children: Kathleen Ferrenberg and “T.J.” Beaufort, both of Ligonier; four grandchildren: Joshua and Alicia Ferrenberg and Abigail and Lucas Beaufort; a sister, Mindy (Edward) Ohler Halferty of Grapeville; a brother, John (Lori) Carlson of Greensburg, and a brother-in-law, James Zuzik of Hannastown.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all services will be private at the convenience of the family.
The J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel Inc. of Ligonier is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
