Nancy Krinock Hood, 83, of Bradenville passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at her home.
Born Aug. 13, 1940, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Andrew J. and Margaret L. (Palko) Krinock.
Nancy was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Latrobe (Derry Township), and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger D. Hood.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, Edward P. Hood and his wife, Carri, of Derry and Kevin R. Hood and his wife, Linda, of Latrobe; daughter, Lisa Dysert and her husband, Mark, of Latrobe; sister, Doris Jean Yemc and her husband, Robert, of Yukon; six grandchildren, Nicholas Hood, Andrew Hood (Terry), Anna Sylvester (Lawyer), Matthew Dysert, Ryan Hood and Lauren Hood; a great-granddaughter, Sophia; a great-granddaughter due in November, and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Independence Health System Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary 1:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in St. Rose of Lima Church with the Rev. Ron Maquinana as celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery, Derry Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League, P.O. Box 502, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
