Nancy Jeanne Kimble died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, with her granddaughter, Denise Reinhardt, at her side. She was 85.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Robert Wyman Kimble.
Nancy centered her life around her family, her faith and her friends, and formed deep connections everywhere she lived — Butler, Pennsylvania; Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and the Charleston, South Carolina, area. She had a genius for friendship and had many lifelong friends, attending high school and college reunions for many decades. Her best friend was her sister, Patsy Bachman. She loved acting in plays at Butler High School and in college. She enjoyed Kimble vacations, and was especially pleased when her team won beach bocce games. Nancy taught elementary school in Latrobe for over a decade, where she won awards for her teaching skills. Her many enthusiasms included bridge, “The Guiding Light,” Tom Brady and the novels of Mary Higgins Clark. Nancy and Bob were proud members of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Hamden, Massachusetts.
The first in her family to attend college, she went to Slippery Rock University. On her first date with fellow student, Bob Kimble, he announced that he was going to marry her. Their romance lasted for 57 years, until his death in 2014. He was her prince.
They created a loving family. Nancy adored her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Nancy was the cherished mother of Robert Wyman Kimble II (Peggy) of Glencoe, Illinois, and Victoria Kimble Garvey (Richard) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. She was the devoted grandmother of Denise April Reinhardt (Andrew) and Max Wyman Wagner Kimble, and beloved great-grandmother of Reagan Victoria, Kelsey Drew and Harper Jeanne Reinhardt.
No services will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Lambs Farm, 14245 West Rockland Road, Libertyville, IL 60048.
Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
