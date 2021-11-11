Nancy Jean Smith, formerly of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Lake St. Louis, Missouri.
Nancy was born to Merle and Sara Johnston Feb. 20, 1931, and raised in Latrobe. She graduated from Latrobe High School in 1949 and went on to Nursing School at Latrobe Hospital, which prepared her for a lifelong nursing career that concluded with her retirement from Duquesne Power and Light.
Nancy and her husband, Don, raised their family in Pleasant Hills and spent many happy years at Deep Creek Lake in Maryland with their family.
Nancy was predeceased in death by her husband, Donald of 56 years; her parents; her brothers, Don (Pat) and Fred (Barb), and her daughter, Jayne.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, Mark (Nancy) of Shelbyville, Indiana, and Craig (Jane) of Lake St. Louis; four grand-children, Kati, Cory, Lauren and Branden; five great-grand-children, and her sisters-in-law, Carol (Mark) Reiner and Jean (Jim) Gallagher of Latrobe.
A private service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 W. Clay St., St. Charles, MO 63301, (636-946-7811), is currently following CDC recommendations regarding mask and social distancing policies.
