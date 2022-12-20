Nancy Jane Welty Johnston, 94, of Washington, Pennsylvania, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at home.
She was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Ligonier to Lucien Earl Welty and Nelly Catherine Withrow Welty.
Nancy attended Boucher Grade School in Ligonier Township, Ligonier High School for two years and graduated from Latrobe High School in 1946. Nancy graduated from General Motors Dealer Accounting School in Pittsburgh and worked for Welty Motors in Latrobe.
On Sept. 25, 1952, she married Harry R. Johnston, formerly of Latrobe, who survives, and they celebrated 70 years of marriage. Nancy worked for various auto dealers in Washington, Pa., and was a financial secretary for the Visiting Nurse Association.
She was a member of her much loved Good Neighbor Club of McClane Farm Road in Chartiers Township, serving a term as president. She was a member of the Current Events Club in Washington, serving two terms as president. She was a 60-year-plus member of The Church of the Covenant, serving as a church school teacher and as a deacon. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. She was loved by many and always considered others before herself. She was a wonderful wife and friend. She was also a wonderful mother and raised four loving children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two beloved sons, Earl Ryan Johnston and Paul Clayton Johnston; her three brothers, Harry Earl Welty, Robert Lucien Welty and George Hoon Welty, and three nephews, Thomas Welty, James Welty and Allen Welty.
Nancy is survived by her husband and her precious daughters, Catherine Helen Runyan (Timon) of California and Carol Jane Johnston of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, Amy Lynn Johnston Clement (Chad) of KC, Ryan Curtis Johnston (Liz) of Billings, Montana, and Samuel Berridge (Cassie) of Canonsburg, and five great-grandchildren, Deegen Stansbury of Phoenix, Arizona, Emma Johnston of Billings, Michael and Joseph Clement (twins) of KC and Masina Berridge of Canonsburg.
Friends will be received Thursday, Dec. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of service, in The Church of the Covenant, 267 E. Beau St., Washington.
Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Andrew C. Piatt, director.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.
