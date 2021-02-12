Nancy J. Stahl Mihoc, 82, of Jeannette died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in UPMC-Mercy Hospital.
She was born Feb. 22, 1938, in Ligonier, the daughter of the late Richard and Iva Marie Fry Rehm.
Nancy was a member of the ladies auxiliary to the Jeannette American Legion and was fond of making ceramic crafts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Zelda I. Pacek.
She is survived by her children, Martin R. Stahl (Linda) of Latrobe, Allen I. Stahl (Mellisa) of Jeannette, Shawn E. Stahl of Jeannette and Theresa Gordon of Florida; step-children, Sonny Stahl of Columbus, Indiana, Mary Swanson (Gary) of St. Paul, Minnesota, Daniel Stahl (Joni) of Bear Rocks and Helen Rager of Indiana, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday.
Private interment will be made in Green Mountain Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
