Nancy J. Haines Porter, 75, passed away peacefully at midday Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. She was surrounded by the love of her family and husband, George Porter.
Nancy was born to Madeline Compton Haines and Carl Haines of Jeannette in 1947 as the first child of four.
She grew up in Grapeville and the surrounding area before graduating from Hempfield Area High School. A loving wife and mother, Nancy later moved to Waterford, Ligonier Township, where she raised her family. She worked for many years at the Horrell-Neiderhiser Hardware and Connections stores, where she came to know many new and old friends. Nancy was loved everywhere she went and was always there when a friend was needed.
Nancy’s kindness is carried on by her three daughters and their families, Debby King of Greensburg, Lisa Berry of Atlanta and Beth Porter of Latrobe. She also is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Ed Scherff; nephew, Matthew Scherff, and brother James Haines.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Edward Haines.
Nancy’s love and humor will always be remembered in her four brilliant grandchildren, Garrett King, Lauren King, Kathryn Berry and Violet Berry.
Friends are invited to pay their respects 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home, 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the same location.
This will be followed by a private family interment in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Nancy loved flowers, animals and people. The family welcomes flowers but recommends gifts to a charity dear to your own heart and in her honor.
