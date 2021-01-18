Nancy H. Hauser of Greensburg passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
She was born on July 21, 1937, the daughter of Arthur and Kathryn Hankins of Latrobe.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Byron; her daughter, Laura Beth, and her brother, Robert Hankins.
She is survived by her daughters, Valerie Moreland (Robert) and Ellen Hauser, and her son, Gregg Hauser (Kristin), along with her grandsons, Anderson and Drew, who she loved dearly.
Nancy had a long and successful career as a financial planner. She earned the designations of chartered life underwriter and chartered financial consultant. She was affiliated with several investment firms over her career, most recently the Kades-Margolis Corporation. She was recognized with numerous awards for her achievements. Her office was on South Main Street in Greensburg for many years until her retirement in 2018.
Nancy loved to travel. She took many overseas trips and cruises. She was an avid reader and enjoyed books and crossword puzzles while sitting by the pool at her vacation home in Florida.
She enjoyed hosting holiday dinners and cookouts with family and friends.
Her door was open to anyone and everyone. Her saying was always, “If you don’t get a better offer, you’re welcome here.”
She was a loving and supportive daughter, spouse, mother and friend. She will be dearly missed by many.
There will be no formal service, per Nancy’s request. Please forward any memoriam you wish to the World War II Museum in New Orleans, where she was a benefactor, at 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
