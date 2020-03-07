Nancy E. Hershberger Brendlinger, 63, of Derry Township died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born June 9, 1956, in Bedford, a daughter of Thomas F. Hershberger of Bedford and the late Janet S. Spinos Hershberger.
Nancy worked at Brookdale Senior Living, Latrobe (Unity Township) as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of New Derry United Methodist Church. Nancy enjoyed calligraphy and spending time with her family.
In addition to her father, Nancy is survived by her husband of 26 years, Walter Darl Brendlinger Sr. of Derry Township; two sons, Joseph T. Cocklin and wife Carrie of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Walter D. Brendlinger Jr. of Shady Grove, Franklin County; three daughters, Angela M. McElwee of Shady Grove, Alicia A. Mason of Denton, Maryland, and Janelle Stynchula and husband Jeremy of Latrobe; two brothers, Gary A. Hoffman and wife Liana of Leesburg, Virginia, and Neal Huffman and wife Stacy of Black Lick; her sister, Kathryn J. Swanger and husband Jerry of Bedford; 10 grandchildren, Anya, Delilia, Trinity, Jade, Dakota, Dallas, Savannah, AJ, McKennah and Elijah, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in New Derry United Methodist Church, 5742 Route 982, New Derry, with the Rev. Thomas Shrum officiating.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry (724-694-8331).
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com
