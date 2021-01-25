Nancy Berneski, 83, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in the William Penn Care Center from complications of COVID-19.
She was born June 5, 1937, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (Weaver) Berneski.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Cristina, and her niece, Jennifer Cristina. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Nancy was an honors graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and was a teacher in the Pittsburgh Public Schools. She was an accomplished pianist, a voracious reader and a lover of all sports, especially her beloved Pittsburgh teams.
She will be deeply missed by Patty Trescovich and her dog, Duke, and all of the other residents at NCR Senior Housing.
She was ecstatic that Joe Biden was elected president and will forever be remembered and deeply missed by her best friends, Ken and Chris Baldonieri.
Respecting Nancy’s wishes, there will be no viewing, visitation or service. The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented