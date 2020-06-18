Nancy Ann Lockett, 58, of Derry died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born April 9, 1962, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Carl Stemmler and Eleanor Neiman Stemmler of Derry.
Nancy was a member of the American Blind Association. Being born blind, she enjoyed reading her Braille book, family gatherings and crafts. “Criminal Minds” and “Little House on the Prairie” were her favorite television shows.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Shawn “Mike” Revoir (Ronnie) of Derry; four daughters, Jennifer Revoir, Tiffany Lockett (Brendan) and Page Hayes (Colton), all of Latrobe, and Mylazia Lockett (Dakota) of Greensburg; her sister, Tammy Moore (George) of Bolivar; two brothers, Carl Stemmler (Stacey) and John Stemmler (Kelly), all of Latrobe, and several grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be held at 7 p.m. Masks are required.
Special thanks to hospice nurse Jody Guidas and Arnold Palmer Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
