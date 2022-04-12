Nancy A. Dull, 87, of Ligonier died peacefully Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.
She was born July 11, 1934, in North Charleroi, the daughter of the late Harry J. and Desdemona (Turney) Dorycott.
Nancy was a member of the New Beginnings Worship Center in Ligonier. She graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse; she had spent many years working at the McGinnis Hospital and the Bethlen Home. Camping, traveling, being with family and riding her bike around Ligonier were some of the things that gave her great joy. She was a "TRUE WITNESS FOR CHRIST."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alexander M. Duffus, and her second husband, Edward C. Dull Jr.
Nancy is survived by her loving family: sons, David A. Duffus (Li) of Murrysville, Douglas D. Duffus (Jennifer) of Churchill and Edward J. Dull of Norvelt; daughter, Lisa Nicholson (Thomas) of Acme; sister-in-law, Alyce Jean Duffus of Penn Hills, and five grandchildren, Corey Nicholson (Nadia), Clare Duffus (Will), Beatrice Duffus, Martin Duffus and Alex Duffus.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, April 22.
Interment will be made in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
