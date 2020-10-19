Naida May (Loughner) Kelecava, 96, of Youngwood passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.
She was born on May 11, 1924, in New Florence, the daughter of the late Israel Eben and Sadie Salome (Hamilton) Loughner.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Kelecava of Youngwood and John P Karoly of New Florence; her daughters, Naida (Karoly) Finane of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Barbara Lee O’Brien of Wheeling, West Virginia, and two brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by her sons, Robert B Kelecava of Latrobe and John Karoly of Fairbanks, Alaska; daughter-in-law, Patti Kelecava of Latrobe; grandchildren, Ben Finane of Berlin, Germany, Robert Kelecava Jr. of Greensburg, Michael Karoly of Forest Grove, Oregon, Sadie Hamilton Karoly of Lewiston, Idaho, Dennis Creely of Wheeling, West Virginia, Ryan Creely of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Michelle Creely of Washington, Pennsylvania; her great grandchildren; nephew, Justin Loughner of Truckee, California, and several other nieces and nephews.
Naida served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II and was stationed at Pearl Harbor. She was a licensed practical nurse and was especially proud of her service to the community when she worked at the Bolivar Clinic.
At her specific request, there will be no memorial services. Enjoy her memory in your hearts and remember how much she loved you.
Arrangements are entrusted to the C. Richard McCauley Funeral Home Inc., 101 S 4th St., Youngwood.
For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
