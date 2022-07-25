Nadia A. Stroz, 86, of Greensburg died Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Nadia A. Stroz, 86, of Greensburg died Saturday, July 23, 2022.
She was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Daniel and Anna (Corey) Dalson.
Nadia was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Greensburg. Prior to retirement, she was an elementary school teacher in the Penn-Trafford School District. Nadia enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts, playing cards, and traveling.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Michael L. Stroz.
She is survived by two sons, Michael D. (Nancy) Stroz of Grand Isle, Vermont, and Christopher A. Stroz of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Michael V. Stroz and Stephen P. Stroz, both of Grand Isle, and a sister, Eleanor (Michael) Yanossy of Latrobe.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Barnhart Funeral Home Inc., 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg.
Panachida service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
For online condolences and service time, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
