N. Jean Stott, 84, of Derry Township died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at home.
She was born April 17, 1937, in Lycippus, a daughter of the late Frank M. and Thelma E. (Shaffer) Cramer.
Prior to retirement, she worked at Westinghouse in Blairsville. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Unity Township. Jean always looked forward to exploring new places with her husband, and cruising was her favorite way to travel. She also enjoyed making crafts for friends and family and playing slot machines at the casinos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Sullenberger; second husband, Richard R. Stott; five brothers, Ivan, Earl, Glenn, Charles and Lawrence Cramer, and three sisters, Romayne Cramer, Phyllis Rolla and Ann Lopes.
She is survived by her daughters, Jamie Kelly and husband Neil of Latrobe and their children Cody, Cord and Carlye, Sharon Nardi and husband Andy of South Carolina and their children Marcus, Kayla and Krista, Andrea Hunter of Arizona and her children Kyle and Alyssa, Tracey Cawoski and husband Tom of Latrobe and their children Jocelyn, Joel and Maria, and Lisa Sherman and husband Brandon of Maryland and their children Tyler and Hannah; 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday with the Rev. William A. Schaefer officiating.
Interment will follow in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Bethlen Communities Home Health Care and Hospice for their kind hearts and loving care of Jean.
