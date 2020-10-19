Myrtle B. Cooper, 88, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at home.
She was born April 4, 1932, in Little Rock, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Robert L. and Louise (Lee) Bryer. She was a member of Christian Life Fellowship Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Cooper in 1991; two brothers, Dick Bryer and Robert Bryer; a sister, Ellie Herrin, and a son-in-law, Louie Jeffery, who she loved dearly.
She is survived by her four loving children, Morris S. Cooper and Andrea Houser, Vicky Cooper Young and her husband, Buddy, Michael S. Cooper and his wife, Joanne, and Donna Cooper Jeffery and children; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren on the way; four great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild on the way, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18, in Christian Life Fellowship Church, 621 Marguerite Road, Latrobe (Unity Township). A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in Christian Life Fellowship Church with the Rev. Robert Bryer officiating.
Burial will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to special friends, Barb and Rick Ankney; three very special caregivers, Tina, Mary and Michelle, and a very special therapy giver, Heather, all of whom she loved very dearly.
Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick Funeral Home Inc., Latrobe.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.