Myra Daline Newmeyer, 87, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 19, 1934, in Lisle, Ontario, Canada, a daughter of the late Frederick and Lillian (Scott) Ellis.
Prior to retirement, Myra was the Head Start Center supervisor for the Westmoreland County Head Start program. Following retirement, she continued to volunteer for the program for many years.
A born-again believer, Myra was a faithful member of the Latrobe First Church of God, where she taught Sunday School for many years.
In addition to her parents, Myra was preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Ellis.
Myra is survived by her loving husband of more than 68 years, Robert D. Newmeyer; two daughters, Cynthia D. Lowden and her husband, Paul, of Latrobe and Donna M. Waldron and her fiancé, Bill Goulding, of Blairsville; four grandchildren, Melissa Vezendy and her husband, David, Stephanie Lowden and her fiancé, Shawn Collier, Rob Waldron and Brittany Waldron; three great-grandchildren, Brooks, Andie and Andrew, and two sisters, Lorraine Davidson of Kitchener, Ontario, and Merna Young of Toronto, Ontario.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, in the First Church of God, 616 Princeton St., Latrobe, with her pastor, the Rev. Michael Bobula, officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe First Church of God, 616 Princeton St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.