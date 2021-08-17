Muriel Lee Kuntz, 94, a resident of Barnes Place in Latrobe (Derry Township), formerly of Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
She was born May 5, 1927, in Summit, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Herbert L. and Edna (Lee) Chisholm.
Prior to retirement, Muriel was a secretary, having worked for an attorney, a school district and also for her late husband’s recreational contracting company. She was a faithful member of the New Providence United Methodist Church in New Providence, New Jersey, where she was active with the United Methodist Women and enjoyed making quilts with the church ladies. Church, family and friends were the most important elements of her life. She loved to travel, especially camping across the United States with her husband. She will be remembered for her laughter, her giving nature and her kind-hearted spirit.
In addition to her parents, Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur W. “Bud” Kuntz, in 1995 and her sister, Ruth Glaspell.
Muriel is survived by two children, Linda Wilkinson and her husband, Kenneth, of Greensburg and Mark Kuntz and his wife, Teresa, of Rock Hill, South Carolina; two grandsons, Jeffrey Wilkinson (Michelle) and Ryan Wilkinson (Natalie); a great-grand-daughter, Nola, and a great-grandson, Jack.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Chris Whitehead officiating.
For those in New Jersey, you are invited to an interment service 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Fair Mount Cemetery, 233 Hillside Ave., Chatham. Following the service, there will be a memorial reception at New Providence United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Providence United Methodist Church, 1441 Springfield Ave., New Providence, NJ, 07974, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 220 E. 24th St., New York, NY 10007.
