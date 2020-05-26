Msgr. Donald J. Mondello

Monsignor Donald J. Mondello, a retired priest of the Diocese of Greensburg, died Thursday, May 21, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. He was 86 years old and would have celebrated his 60th anniversary of ordination to the priesthood on Thursday, May 28.
A native of Leechburg, Monsignor Mondello was born May 3, 1934, to the late Bartholomew C. and Sara Demma Mondello. His home parish was the former St. Catherine Parish in Leechburg. He was educated in Leechburg public schools, attended St. Vincent College, Latrobe (Unity Township), and earned master’s degrees in philosophy and theology from the former St. Francis Seminary, Loretto. He attended the North American College Institute of Continuing Theological Education in Rome in 1993.
He was ordained to the priesthood on May 28, 1960, by Bishop William G. Connare at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Monsignor Mondello served as parochial vicar of Immaculate Conception Parish, Connellsville (1960-63), Immaculate Conception Parish, Irwin (1963-65), St. John the Evangelist Parish, Latrobe (1965-68) and St. Sebastian Parish, Belle Vernon (1968-70). He served as administrator pro tem of St. John Baptist de La Salle Parish, Delmont in 1970. He served as pastor of St. Raymond of the Mountains Parish, Donegal (1970-75); St. John Baptist de La Salle Parish (1975-83); as rector of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg (1983-94); and pastor of Holy Family Parish, Latrobe (1994-2004). He retired from active parish ministry Aug. 26, 2004.
Monsignor Mondello was named director of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) in 1974 and served the group as director and spiritual director for four decades. He also served one term as moderator of the National Council of Catholic Women. He served as diocesan pilgrimage director, on the Priestly Life and Ministry Committee, moderator of the Sodality and Catholic Youth Organization, district director for religious education in Deanery VI, moderator of the Deanery V Holy Name Society, and chaplain for the Westmoreland County Chapter of the Council of Catholic Nurses.
In 2005, Pope John Paul II named Monsignor Mondello Prelate of Honor to His Holiness, the second highest rank of monsignor. At the request of Monsignor Mondello, and in accordance with current health guidelines, the funeral Mass will be private.
A live stream will be made available to the public at 10 a.n. Wednesday, May 27, by visiting the Diocese of Greensburg Facebook page. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date when health restrictions are lifted. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kepple-Graft Funeral Home Inc. Greensburg.
