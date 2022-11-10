Minnie Marie Hofmann Penrose, 94, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 20, 1928 in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Elsie (Chamberlain) Hofmann.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Minnie Marie Hofmann Penrose, 94, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Aug. 20, 1928 in Derry, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Elsie (Chamberlain) Hofmann.
Minnie was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. She was an avid bowler, bingo player and card player. Minnie enjoyed raising her family and spending time with them. She had a great sense of humor and quick wit.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wayne Penrose Sr.; a daughter, Sande Eller; two grandsons, Randy Gross and John Dunlap Jr.; three granddaughters, Dana Penrose, Carrie Penrose and Cassandra Gross; three brothers, Robert, Carl and Charles Hofmann, and her sister, Louise Piper.
Minnie is survived by two sons, Earl W. Penrose Jr., and his wife Janet, of Latrobe and Terry A. Penrose, and his wife Debbie, of Latrobe; four daughters, Kathe Gross, and her husband Harry, of Latrobe, Carol Rakaczky, and her husband Dennis, of Latrobe, Karen Reinard, and her husband James, of Blairsville, and Barbara Boehme, and her partner Russ Hall, of Latrobe; 11 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Loyalhanna Care Center, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Allen Riethmiller officiating.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.